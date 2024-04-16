Goodfellow Celebrates Commissioning of Chief Warrant Officer

Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher G. Kobs from a chief cryptologic technician interpretive to a chief warrant officer 2 in a ceremony held at their headquarters on Mar. 15, 2024.

