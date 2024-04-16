Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Celebrates Commissioning of Chief Warrant Officer

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher G. Kobs from a chief cryptologic technician interpretive to a chief warrant officer 2 in a ceremony held at their headquarters on Mar. 15, 2024.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Celebrates Commissioning of Chief Warrant Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

