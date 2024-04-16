Fort McCoy sees uptick in weekend training during April 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on April 11, 2024. During April,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on April 11, 2024. During April, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Weekend training operations increased significantly during the first half of April at Fort McCoy, officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) said.



Most of the units and thousands of Soldiers completing the training on the installation were from Army Reserve and Army National Guard units, officials said.



"April is probably going to be one of the busiest months we have for training this year," said Interim Director of DPTMS James Sprackling.



Sprackling also mentioned the second weekend of April likely being the busiest.



"This (could) be the busiest weekend all year for our ranges," Sprackling said. "April is always busy as units complete crew certifications and individual and crew-served weapons qualifications in preparation for annual training."



Many Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard, including the 120th Field Artillery, completed training at Fort McCoy in early-to-mid-April.



Overall, during April, DPTMS officials said thousands of troops will have trained at Fort McCoy to continue to build on the training numbers for fiscal year 2024.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”