    April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 39 of 40]

    April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on April 11, 2024. During April, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8344182
    VIRIN: 240411-A-OK556-4362
    Resolution: 3228x2102
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, April 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy sees uptick in weekend training during April 2024

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    April 2024 training operations

