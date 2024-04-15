LA District Command team discuss future projects during Arizona visit

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | The Los Angeles District command team and City of Tucson leaders toured the Santa Cruz...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | The Los Angeles District command team and City of Tucson leaders toured the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project March 26 near Mission Garden in downtown Tucson, Arizona. Mission Garden is a living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit trees, traditional local heirloom crops and edible native plants. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker led a team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, to review several military and civil works project sites March 25-27 in Arizona.



During the visit, the district met with military commanders, city representatives and tribal leaders in Arizona to discuss future projects and promote the district’s engineering and construction capabilities for upcoming projects.



“We work tirelessly to preserve and protect natural and cultural resources and remain focused to safely deliver projects on time and within budget to our Arizona partners,” Baker said. “We understand the importance of strong partnerships and visited leaders of various cities, tribal communities and military installations to understand their future infrastructure needs and expectations. The entire State of Arizona is a very important part of the district’s operational area, and we are committed to supporting their engineering and construction needs.”



The Los Angeles District supports the public and military in Arizona with a wide variety of projects and planning, engineering, construction and environmental services. Projects include flood-risk management, navigation, recreation, and infrastructure and environmental stewardship.





After discussing flood-risk projects with USACE employees, Col. Baker and LA District Deputy Engineer Justin Gay met with the Ak-Chin Indian Community Chairman Robert Miguel and representatives from the offices of senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.



“We understand the strong ties and long history the Ak-Chin Tribe has to the land and look forward to partnering with the community,” Baker said.



The group toured the waterways surrounding the community’s farms to show the degradation of the washes and highlight flooding issues that created concern for the community’s agricultural infrastructure.



“The Los Angeles District is honored to support the Ak-Chin Indian community in strengthening its irrigation infrastructure,” Baker said.





TUCSON 595 PROJECT TOUR



A day and 90 miles later, Baker and USACE’s team met with City of Tucson leaders to tour the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project, a potential 595 project site in Mission Garden, near downtown Tucson.



“I’m looking forward to working with the City of Tucson and executing the 595 project,” said David Silvertooth, a district project engineer. “The 595 Program is a great opportunity for communities to improve water infrastructure, while capitalizing on the Corps’ authority and expertise.”



The LA District’s mission of the 595 Program is to provide design and construction assistance to non-federal sponsors developing water-related environmental infrastructure, resource protection and development projects in Arizona and rural Nevada.



“As a Tucsonan, I’m particularly excited about a Corps’ project that will add resiliency to the local water supply, honor the community’s heritage and benefit future generations like my own kids,” Silvertooth said.



In 2020, congress authorized $150 million to establish an Arizona and rural Nevada Environmental Infrastructure program through Section 595 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, which became public law in December of that same year. This law helps bring critically needed infrastructure to Arizona and Nevada’s water systems across the two states.





After leaving downtown Tucson, Baker and the Corps’ team joined 355th Mission Support Group Commander Air Force Col. Casey Bartholomew and his engineering and construction experts to discuss current and future projects at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.



“The USACE construction program in Tucson and Southern Arizona is vital in providing modernized facilities and infrastructure that supports our nation’s defense and homeland security,” said Richard Fontanilla, LA District area engineer for the Tucson Resident Office.



The district has a field office – the Tucson Resident Office – located at the base, which provides administrative and quality assurance oversight to 12 active-construction projects. Of those 12 projects, eight are located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and support various U.S. Air Force units.





FORT HUACHUCA



Wednesday’s site visit began in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Baker and Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Johnny Ives discussed current projects on the installation.



“Safely delivering quality projects is our district’s highest priority,” Baker said.



The district team also met with the Fort Huachuca Department of Public Works. One of the projects discussed, the Ground Transport Equipment building, will create additional vehicle storage on the installation.



"The USACE construction program in Tucson and Southern Arizona is vital in providing modernized facilities and infrastructure that supports our nation's defense and homeland security," said Richard Fontanilla, LA District area engineer for the Tucson Resident Office. "I want to highlight the Huachuca Project Office for safe progress on the various military construction projects on the installation."



The Fort Huachuca project office, under the Tucson Resident office, has an additional 15 active projects with a combined value of $74.6 million.



According to Fort Huachuca’s Army homepage, the installation is the largest employer in Cochise County and the largest (single) economic contributor in Arizona. The Arizona Commerce Authority website states that Fort Huachuca accounts for an annual economic impact of more than $2.4 billion for the State of Arizona.



For more information about LA District’s programs and projects, visit www.spl.usace.army.mil.