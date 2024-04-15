AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – This fiscal year, senior leaders across the sustainment community developed and implemented the Sustainment Command Sergeant Major/Sergeant Major Handbook to provide a holistic understanding of sustainment operations.



“The CSM/SGM Handbook serves as a quick reference document providing a holistic understanding of the Sustainment enterprise and how we deliver ready combat formations to the Army,” said Sellers. “Additionally, it shares insight into your roles and responsibilities.”



The Sustainment CSM/SGM Handbook is an enduring document that offers detailed information on the sustainment warfighting function, sustainment enterprise, transportation, contracting, finance, and human resources.



The handbook, aligned with the Army NCO Strategy, outlines key roles and responsibilities which are bases on Army doctrine policies, procedures, and protocols enabling sustainment and multifunctional logistics NCOs who are prepared to support multidomain and large-scale operations.



“Our sustainment senior leaders must have institutional knowledge of all things sustainment,” said Sellers. “Being brilliant at the basics in sustainment extends NCOs' capabilities toward successful mission accomplishment through synchronization, action, and momentum of resources at tactical and strategic levels.”



Utilizing the handbook, coupled with the Sustainment Initiative Guide, will effectively streamline, enhance, and equip CSMs, SGMs and multifunctional logistics NCOs with the knowledge to advise their commanders on sustainment operations.



“The handbook provides guidance to senior sustainer to establish and enable cohesive teams through stewardship of the profession,” said Sellers. “As a key guiding framework, the handbook allows senior sustainment leaders to identify sustainment operations and priorities that promote changes throughout the ASE and Army.”



As AMC continues to ensure Soldiers have the right parts, equipment, and material where and when they need it, sustainment CSMs and senior enlisted leaders must continue to support the Army-wide effort, including the four focus areas, to identify areas of responsibility and enable commanders and organizations.



This handbook identifies specific tasks that should be considered as the sustainment NCO cohort continues to evolve and become brilliant at the basics. Sustainment leaders at every echelon should understand these enduring tasks to strengthen the profession as we transition into the future.



As empowered sustainment NCOs and stewards of the profession, they must leverage their knowledge, skills, behaviors, and competencies, to evolve into adaptive, innovative, multifunctional leaders and cohesive teams that are prepared to defeat any threat to our nation or its allies.



The Sustainment CSM/SGM Handbook can be found on the Sustainment Leader Rucksack at https://lwn.army.mil/documents/8589237/17491799/Sustainment+CSM_SGM+Handbook_Second+Release+March+2024/ccd65778-e74b-4dc2-a143-dde0b2ccd2e3.

