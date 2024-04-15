Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook

    AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    This fiscal year, senior leaders across the sustainment community developed and implemented the Sustainment Command Sergeant Major/Sergeant Major Handbook to provide a holistic understanding of sustainment operations. The Sustainment CSM/SGM Handbook is an enduring document that offers detailed information on the sustainment warfighting function, sustainment enterprise, transportation, contracting, finance, and human resources.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8343453
    VIRIN: 240416-A-LP637-8100
    Resolution: 1456x1884
    Size: 567.67 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook, by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT