AMC senior enlisted leader releases handbook

This fiscal year, senior leaders across the sustainment community developed and implemented the Sustainment Command Sergeant Major/Sergeant Major Handbook to provide a holistic understanding of sustainment operations. The Sustainment CSM/SGM Handbook is an enduring document that offers detailed information on the sustainment warfighting function, sustainment enterprise, transportation, contracting, finance, and human resources.

