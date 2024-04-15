$103M Contract Awarded for Construction Project at Corpus Christi Army Depot

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $103.3 million firm-fixed-price construction contract on April 16 to W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, based in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The project entails constructing a Powertrain Engines Assembly Facility at Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD), situated at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.



This project is quite exceptional, as it involves the Navy contracting command awarding a project that will take place outside the usual Navy or Marine Corps facilities. Nevertheless, the primary mission remains the delivery of essential services and maintenance required to ensure optimal readiness.



“This is another big step for America’s Army Aviation Depot,” said Col. Kyle Hogan, commanding officer, Corpus Christi Army Depot. “The facility will continue to enhance our production and manufacturing capacity as CCAD delivers on its commitment to optimize Army aviation support, joint warfighter readiness and capabilities at the point of need.”



The scope of work for this project encompasses the design, bid, and construction of a new Powertrain Facility (Engines Assembly) dedicated to housing rotary wing component rebuild activities. Key facilities include an aircraft component repair shop with flexible open space designed to accommodate rotary wing component rebuild and maintenance processes, a central energy plant, and several ancillary support spaces.



The fiscal year 2024 military construction (Army) contract allocates $103.3 million, which is obligated upon this award and does not expire at the conclusion of the current fiscal year. Additionally, the contract includes two unexercised options. If exercised, these options would elevate the cumulative contract value to approximately $148.4 million.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website. The contractor was chosen using the Best Value Tradeoff Source Selection procurement. Award for this procurement was based on technical factors and price, which together constitute a best value to the government, however, not necessarily the lowest price.



Work will be performed in Nueces County, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2026.



CCAD’s mission is to maintain the nation's Organic Industrial Base through continuous aviation repair and remanufacturing activities — at home station and deployed — in support of the Soldiers, Allied and Industry Partners, and the Department of Defense.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 11:45 Story ID: 468641 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 84 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, $103M Contract Awarded for Construction Project at Corpus Christi Army Depot, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.