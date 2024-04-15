‘We must support each other’: JMC’s commander hosts Senior Leader Forum

Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, addressed several points during the most recent Senior Leader Forum.



The commanders from JMC's Organic Industrial Base sites and senior leaders of JMC participated in the three-day gathering, which took place April 3-5, at JMC's headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois.



The event gave those in attendance an avenue to talk freely and have open conversations without consequences while they discussed JMC’s Campaign Plan in-depth.



JMC’s lines of efforts in the plan are people, readiness, modernization, strategic business development, and security and protection. Within each, there are supporting tasks to be completed to ensure the strategic objectives are met, and Anderson tasked the OIB commanders with providing their assessments of the plan and how it related to their facilities and employees.



“You all bring such a depth of understanding and representation of the professionalism of our total workforce,” Anderson said. “Everyone here at headquarters deeply cares, and while their jobs are different there is still the same patriotic fervor and dedication to what they do every single day to empower and enable the artisans that are out there.



“We all agree on the direction we are going and now we must support each other.”



Anderson acknowledged not every element of the campaign plan may be suitable for every site within JMC's enterprise, and he also expressed gaining knowledge from each other as a fundamental key.



“I want you to learn a different perspective. We all have to learn as professionals,” Anderson said. “We are going to be a learning organization. This is about driving accountability to making progress in our lines of effort, but it’s also about learning along the way.



“It’s us understanding what is standing in your way,” he added. “What’s in your way, and how do we solve those issues together? Let’s identify anything that is prohibiting us from making progress.”



Jim Seward, a strategic planning analyst for JMC, iterated that JMC’s leaders are making impactful decisions.



“We need to recognize what history is all about, and how it got us where we are, but more importantly, need to recognize that as of right now, we are all writing the next chapter of that history,” Seward said. “We are deciding how the industrial base is going to go. We are making historic actions and decisions.”



Patience is vital while doing those things.



“Don’t lose trust in the process. If this was easy, then it would have already been fixed,” Anderson said. “If the things that we put into the campaign plan were easily fixable, somebody long before us would have already fixed it.



“If the process isn’t working for you, then we will figure out how to make it better.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 07:58 Story ID: 468618 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'We must support each other’: JMC’s commander hosts Senior Leader Forum, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.