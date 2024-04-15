Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, emphasizes a point during the Senior Leader Forum, a three-day event that took place April 3-5.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 07:58
|Photo ID:
|8342716
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-AO796-9211
|Resolution:
|3188x2391
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘We must support each other’: JMC’s commander hosts Senior Leader Forum, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'We must support each other’: JMC’s commander hosts Senior Leader Forum
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT