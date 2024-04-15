Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Event - Southern African Development Community (SADC) 2024

    CHAMBA VALLEY, ZAMBIA

    04.09.2024

    Story by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Chaplain Karen Meeker, Command Chaplain for U.S. Africa Command speaks to 90 students from the Zambia Defence Command and Staff College from 13 African countries while in Lusaka, Zambia, April 9, 2024. The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF), North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in a five-day Southern African Development Community event in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aims to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with Chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:20
    Story ID: 468604
    Location: CHAMBA VALLEY, ZM
    This work, Chaplain Event - Southern African Development Community (SADC) 2024, by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

