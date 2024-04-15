Chaplain Event - Southern African Development Community (SADC) 2024

U.S. Army Chaplain Karen Meeker, Command Chaplain for U.S. Africa Command speaks to 90 students from the Zambia Defence Command and Staff College from 13 African countries while in Lusaka, Zambia, April 9, 2024. The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF), North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in a five-day Southern African Development Community event in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aims to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with Chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:20 Story ID: 468604 Location: CHAMBA VALLEY, ZM