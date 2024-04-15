Chaplain Event - Southern African Development Community (SADC) 2024

U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Karen Meeker, Command Chaplain for U.S. Africa Command joins female chaplains from various Southern African Development Community (SADC) defence forces in a local popular Zambian song. The Zambian Defence Force invited US Military Chaplains from US Africa Command, Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF), US Air Forces Africa (AFAF), North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in a five-day SADC subject matter expert knowledge exchange event in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with SADC chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Location: LUSAKA, ZM