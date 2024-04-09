Earth Day is Every Day at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s commitment to environmental sustainability and environmentally friendly practices goes beyond just Earth Day. The Exchange supports multiple sustainability initiatives across its stores, restaurants, facilities, logistics operations and more.



With more than 5,000 facilities serving 31 million authorized shoppers worldwide, the Exchange is dedicated to making military communities better places to live, work and shop.



“It takes a team effort to ensure the Exchange is a good steward of our environment,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These initiatives are vital to the Quality-of-Life of service members and their families.”



Exchange operations recycle nearly 7,000 tons of plastic, aluminum and cardboard annually. In 2022-2023, the Exchange retrofitted 610 facilities on 145 CONUS installations by replacing 465,000 fluorescent lamps with new tubular LEDs (TLEDs) and replaced over 35,500 electronic ballasts reducing lighting energy by 56% and saving the Exchange over $3.5 million annually.



The Exchange is also reducing water usage by 30% annually with low-flow faucets in all renovations and new construction projects. Building designs are geared to sustainability standards carrying DoD-approved third-party certification. Since 2010, Exchange shoppers have enjoyed a 5-cent credit per reusable bag they use in stores, reducing single-use plastics.



Whether shopping at PXs, BXs or at ShopMyExchange.com, military shoppers can find sustainable and environmentally-friendly products in a range of categories. Sustainable apparel manufactured with less water and recycled materials are available from national brands like Columbia, Levi’s and The North Face. Laundry detergents for use with high-efficiency machines and eco-friendly, biodegradable cleaning supplies are also common options.



The Exchange’s logistics operations, which includes the 14th-largest private retail fleet in the U.S. and 10 worldwide distribution centers, recycle nearly 300 gallons of oil, 1,100 tires and 300 batteries annually. Exchange fleet trucks are fitted with trailer skirts, aluminum wheels, automatic transmissions, self-inflating tires and optimized idle systems to increase efficiency and lower fuel consumption. State-of-the-art GPS helps optimize truck routes, reducing fuel usage and reducing “empty miles.”



All these initiatives not only reduce the Exchange’s environmental impact but increase earnings that support critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs such as outfitting 600,000 Warfighters at cost annually, providing school meal support for Department of Defense Education Activity facilities overseas and delivering needed services to locations impacted by natural disasters. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings to these programs.



