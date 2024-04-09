PACT Designates Rates for More than 200 Sailors

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Two-hundred and eighteen Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rate during a series of PACT Rodeos at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo April 8 – 11, 2024.



Sailors with a minimum of 10 months at their first duty station are eligible to attend a PACT Rodeo, where they have the opportunity to select their rate and commence on a path toward advancement. PACT Rodeos also let Sailors negotiate for their duty station while applying for their rate.



“I thought that the rodeo was a great experience,” said Seaman Danielle Bina aboard USS America (LHA 6). “They talked about what rates you qualify for and what is open to you. You get a lot of information in depth, and then they get you the rate you want and to the place you want to go.”



Bina selected her rate as a Boatswain’s Mate while also selecting her next duty station.



PACT Rodeos simplify the rating process, helping Sailors further their careers and providing them a rare opportunity to interact with Enlisted Community Managers and rate detailers.



Upcoming PACT events include the Career Development Symposium Europe onboard Naval Station Rota May 6, 2024.



For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/



