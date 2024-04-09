Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACT Designates Rates for More than 200 Sailors

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Two-hundred and eighteen Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rate during a series of PACT Rodeos at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo April 8 – 11, 2024.

