Dülmen Tower Barracks works with local community to provide international driver's license

DÜLMEN, Germany – As of March 26, 2024 U.S. Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians stationed in Dülmen, Germany can now obtain an international driver’s license locally in the county of Coesfeld.



The new license is a tangible result of discussions between the county of Coesfeld, Dülmen Department of Motor Vehicles issuing authority and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux.



In order to obtain an international driver's license through the county of Coesfeld, employees must be members of the U.S. Armed Forces as authorized DoD civilians and/or Family members. In addition, an international license is only given to those not currently possessing a valid EU driver's license or registered with a city in the Federal Republic of Germany.



“Having an international license makes me feel more integrated into German/European living,” said Byron Love, project manager for the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at Dülmen Tower Barracks.



As a result of the constructive relations between the county of Coesfeld and the USAG Benelux, Love was the first USAG Benelux employee to obtain an international license.



International driver’s licenses are a regulatory requirement for those driving outside of Germany. Once, issued, they are valid for up to three years. Currently, Dülmen’s DMV is the only issuing authority in the county of Coesfeld for an international license.



Visit the Coesfeld County’s website to make an appointment for an international license. Click on “weiter zu Terminauswahl” (continue to appointment selection). Afterwards, click on the time and date that best suits your schedule. You will then be prompted to fill out your contact information and finally click on “Termin buchen” (book appointment).



Items needed to obtain a German international license are:



U.S. passport



U.S. Army/DoD identification card



Valid USAREUR driver’s license



Valid U.S. driver’s license



Any previous international license or EU driver’s license



Passport picture



In 2024, an international license at the Dülmen DMV costs 14 euro. Payment is accepted by credit or EU debit card. The Dülmen Department of Motor Vehicles building is located at Kreuzweg 25-27 in Dülmen. Parking is free and is located behind the DMV building. Passport pictures can be obtained at a photobooth inside the DMV building. The current price in 2024 is 8 euro.



“This collaboration continues to enhance the quality of life for our community by providing services locally and ensuring smooth roads ahead,” said Daniel Jones, site manager at Dülmen Tower Barracks.