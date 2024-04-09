Dülmen Tower Barracks works with local community to provide international driver's license

Byron Love, project manager for the Directorate of Public Works at Dülmen Tower Barracks is obtaining his international driver’s license at the Dülmen Department of Motor Vehicles office April 11, 2024. (Photo by Erika Rivera)



As a result of the constructive relations between the county of Coesfeld and USAG Benelux, Love was the first USAG Benelux employee to obtain an international license.

