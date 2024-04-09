Amanda Saunders Has Been Deployed to a Forward Operating Base

Acworth, GA native, [Civilian] Amanda Saunders has deployed overseas to a forward operating base to serve in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Operation Enduring Freedom is the official name given to anti-terrorism military operations involving U.S. troops and allied coalition partners. Active duty and reserve component members from all branches of the U.S. armed forces have been deployed to support the war against global terrorism outside the borders of the United States. U.S. troops serve in South, Southwest and Central Asia, the Arabian peninsula, the Horn of Africa, islands in the Pacific, and Europe. [Civilian] Saunders is a graduate of North Cobb HS, , . [Civilian] Saunders graduated university from Georgia Southern , , .

Looking forward to being on a deployment!

