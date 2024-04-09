Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amanda Saunders Has Been Deployed to a Forward Operating Base

    ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Amanda Saunders 

    Acworth, GA native, [Civilian] Amanda Saunders has deployed overseas to a forward operating base to serve in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    Operation Enduring Freedom is the official name given to anti-terrorism military operations involving U.S. troops and allied coalition partners. Active duty and reserve component members from all branches of the U.S. armed forces have been deployed to support the war against global terrorism outside the borders of the United States. U.S. troops serve in South, Southwest and Central Asia, the Arabian peninsula, the Horn of Africa, islands in the Pacific, and Europe. [Civilian] Saunders is a graduate of North Cobb HS, , . [Civilian] Saunders graduated university from Georgia Southern , , .
    Looking forward to being on a deployment!

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:26
    Story ID: 468439
    Location: ACWORTH, GA, US
    Hometown: ACWORTH, GA, US
