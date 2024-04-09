U.S. Army South Command Team Signs SAAPM Proclamation

In a dedicated effort to combat sexual assault and harassment within the military, the U.S. Army South Command team, led by Maj. Gen. William Thigpen and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, assembled at the U.S. Army South Headquarters to sign the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation, April 12.



“This month really brings awareness and prevention to the forefront,” said Thigpen. “Preventing and eradicating sexual assault is a 24/7/365 mission and the month of April is a great opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our commitment.”



Accompanied by Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez and Command Sgt. Maj. Dietra Alam, the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South command team, emphasized their commitment to fostering a culture of respect and safety within the ranks.



“Stand with CSM Graves and I, alongside of our HHBN command team, to make our

operating environment 'non-permissive' for sexual assault,” proclaimed Thigpen.



This year’s theme is "Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent." The 2024 SAAPM campaign emphasizes the collective responsibility of all members to eliminate sexual assault and harassment.



“Working together to build a respectful culture for all, Army South is committed to promoting an environment of mutual trust between leaders, Soldiers, Civilians, and Families,” said Ebonee Coker, U.S. Army South SHARP Victim Advocate. "We all play a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success."



This year's initiative builds upon the foundation laid by the previous "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate." campaign, launched in 2023. The STEP FORWARD campaign, spearheaded by the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPRO), serves as a rallying cry for individuals to leverage their strength in effecting tangible change.



SAPRO's Phase 1 of the STEP FORWARD campaign, introduced in 2023, focused on raising awareness and enhancing response mechanisms. Now, with Phase 2 launched in 2024, the emphasis shifts towards effecting behavioral change, bolstering victim support, and promoting year-round prevention efforts.



“April is not the only month we work to promote and advocate for the SHARP Program and survivors of sexual assault,” Richard Williams Jr., the U.S. Army South SHARP Program Manager, reiterated to the audience. “SAAPM allows us all to reaffirm our commitment and continuous efforts to educate, prevent, and eradicate sexual assault.”



As the U.S. Army South Command team commits to these initiatives, they signal a broader institutional resolve to combat sexual violence and create a more inclusive and respectful environment for all service members.



“If you see something, DO something,” Thigpen asserted. “Our enforcement of standards must send the message that we protect our people and will not allow these threatening behaviors and criminal actions.”

