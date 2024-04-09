Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shannon Dye Has Received a Bachelor's Degree

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Shannon Dye 

    Atlanta, GA native, [Civilian] Shannon Dye has received a bachelor's degree test.

    While on active duty, military members are encouraged to further their education through off-duty programs to improve their opportunities for advancement, promotion and position during their military careers. Many educational programs for servicemembers are subsidized or paid in full through tuition assistance, veterans benefits and G.I. Bill-funded educational programs.

    This work, Shannon Dye Has Received a Bachelor's Degree, by Shannon Dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

