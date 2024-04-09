Joint Base Andrews hosts third annual State of the Base Address

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Leaders from federal, state, and local levels gathered here Wednesday for the installation’s third annual State of the Base Address. This event served as a pivotal platform for military commanders and civic leaders to discuss collective priorities, recent achievements, and areas for advancement within the JBA community.



U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, set the tone by highlighting the installation’s critical role as America’s Airfield.



"Known as America’s Airfield, Joint Base Andrews is home to three major headquarters, five wings, more than 80 tenant units, and tens of thousands of personnel from every branch of the Armed Forces,” Randolph said. “Together, we deliver capabilities critical to our national security and bring an economic impact of more than one billion dollars to the local community each year."



Reflecting on the relationship between JBA and its surrounding community, Randolph underscored the importance of fostering mutual learning and partnership.



"Joint Base Andrews is not a distinct community from the broader Prince George’s County and State of Maryland -- we are all one community,” Randolph said.



Sen. Nicholas Charles II, an Air Force veteran and Maryland state senator representing District 25, also spoke on the importance and impact of JBA to the surrounding community, and the relationship between the two.



“We have to take care of our veterans,” Charles said. “One day you want to hang up your uniform like me and we have to make sure that every single one of you are taken care of because you are protecting us.”



In recognizing the contributions of the local community leaders, Randolph stated his appreciation for their steadfast commitment to our service members.



"We are privileged to be joined by notable members who represent the backbone of our local community. Thank you for your unwavering support of all our service members. Your presence here today signifies the strong bond and mutual respect between the base and our broader community," Randolph said.



U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott Angelo, Naval Air Facility Washington executive officer, spoke on the joint aspect of JBA and the teamwork that is strengthened through the military.



“As we’ve developed and fostered relationships with the 316th Wing and our other mission partners, we have been able to develop and make significant improvements to the facilities and infrastructure, and also the morale of the Sailors and Marines on our side of the base,” Angelo said.



Following the formal portion of the event, attendees explored static displays showcasing JBA's diverse mission sets, engage with servicemembers, and partake in guided tours around the installation.

