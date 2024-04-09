BR Zydeco Hockey Hosts ‘Oath of Enlistment’ Ceremony for Future Soldiers

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | BATON ROUGE, La.——The Capital City’s professional hockey team, the Zydeco,...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | BATON ROUGE, La.——The Capital City’s professional hockey team, the Zydeco, presents an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony for 18 Future Soldiers April 13, 7:00 p.m.at the Raising Cane’s River Center during the first intermission. “The Oath of Enlistment is a solemn moment for Future Soldiers as a significant milestone before they embark on a journey only seen by less than one-half of 1% of the American population,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, said. “We are honored the Baton Rouge Zydeco supports our Future Soldiers, offering the game as a platform to make the moment something to remember.” (Graphic by: Emily Berard-Boutte, US Army) see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La.——The Capital City’s professional hockey team, the Zydeco, presents an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony for 18 Future Soldiers April 13, 7:00 p.m.at the Raising Cane’s River Center during the first intermission.



“The Oath of Enlistment is a solemn moment for Future Soldiers as a significant milestone before they embark on a journey only seen by less than one-half of 1% of the American population,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, said. “We are honored the Baton Rouge Zydeco supports our Future Soldiers, offering the game as a platform to make the moment something to remember.”



In-front of hundreds of Baton Rouge hockey fans each Future Soldier will recite the following:



I, [Full Name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.



The ceremony officially takes place on the center ice making the event even more memorable instance for the enlistees.



For more information or to coordinate an interview contact our office or Capt. Terron Riggins, terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at (678)-524-1455.



About us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world.