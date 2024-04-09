Kunsan welcomes former leaders for second annual WoLF

The 8th Fighter Wing welcomed back its former leaders during the second iteration of the Wolf Leadership Forum (WoLF) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 11-12, 2024.



The forum saw five leaders return to their old stomping grounds:



Lt. Gen. Retired Steve Polk (Wolf 92-93)

Brig. Gen. Retired Jeremy Sloane (Wolf 15-16)

Col. John Gallemore (Wolf 21-22)

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer (Wolf Chief 20-21)

Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods (Wolf Chief 21-22)



During their visit, the group had a chance to meet the current iteration of leaders to discuss the changes the Wolf Pack has seen over time.



They also visited different work sections around the base to talk to the Airmen of the 8th FW.



“Talking with the leaders was very eye opening,” said Senior Airman Astrell Mauvis, 8th Maintenance Squadron stockpile crew chief. “They shared their experiences with us and shared the bigger picture on how the Wolf Pack fits into everything and how important our mission here at the 8th Fighter Wing really is.”



During the event, several panels were held to speak with the different demographics of Airmen, opening the door to ask the leaders questions about their time with the Pack, and thoughts on the future of Kunsan’s operations on the Korean Peninsula.Wolf Pack Airmen in less formal events with including bowling and luncheons.





The group also shared stories and laughs with

The visit ended with a Mighty Thunder 24 kick-off party, welcoming the aircraft that will participate in the large force flying exercise.

