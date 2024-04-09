Kunsan welcomes former leaders for second annual WoLF

The current and former leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the second Wolf Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 11, 2024. Over the course of the two-day event, the visiting leaders met with squadrons around the base during a “walk with wolves tour” and held several panels to engage with 8th FW Airmen from all ranks. The forum is designed for Airmen to tap into the knowledge of former Wolf Pack leaders, gaining a broader perspective on the roles they serve in every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

