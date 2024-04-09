Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan welcomes former leaders for second annual WoLF

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The current and former leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the second Wolf Leadership Forum at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 11, 2024. Over the course of the two-day event, the visiting leaders met with squadrons around the base during a “walk with wolves tour” and held several panels to engage with 8th FW Airmen from all ranks. The forum is designed for Airmen to tap into the knowledge of former Wolf Pack leaders, gaining a broader perspective on the roles they serve in every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, Kunsan welcomes former leaders for second annual WoLF, by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack
    INDOPACOM
    Mighty Thunder 24

