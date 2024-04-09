Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YMS students beautify school grounds for Earth Day

    YMS students beautify school grounds for Earth Day

    Students, school staff and members of the environmental section of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron planted flowers around the school's newly-erected sakura tree.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.04.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota Middle School students, equipped with gloves and shovels, planted flowers around the school’s newly-erected sakura tree at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2024.

    To celebrate Earth Day, the students planted 52 azaleas on school grounds with assistance from school staff and members of the operations and environmental section of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron. Earlier in the week, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps students from Yokota High School came together to dig out the flower beds for the incoming plants.

    This event provided the chance for students of all ages to practice environmental stewardship through appreciation for nature and to work together for the benefit of the community, the environment and Team Yokota.

