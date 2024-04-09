Yokota Middle School students, equipped with gloves and shovels, planted flowers around the school’s newly-erected sakura tree at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2024.
To celebrate Earth Day, the students planted 52 azaleas on school grounds with assistance from school staff and members of the operations and environmental section of the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron. Earlier in the week, Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps students from Yokota High School came together to dig out the flower beds for the incoming plants.
This event provided the chance for students of all ages to practice environmental stewardship through appreciation for nature and to work together for the benefit of the community, the environment and Team Yokota.
This work, YMS students beautify school grounds for Earth Day, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
