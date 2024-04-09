Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Fest 2024 emphasizes risk management at Yokota

    A member of the Tokyo Fire Department operates a fire truck ladder during Safety Fest

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing in conjunction with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and Fussa Fire Department hosted Safety Fest 2024 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 28.

    Safety Fest promotes risk management by providing hands-on training, an array of demonstrations and briefs for the benefit of members located on Yokota Air Base.

    “This event highlights the collaborative efforts between the United States, Japanese counterparts and local emergency services,” said Maj. Nick Reeves, 374th AW chief of safety. “Our commitment is to enhance safety awareness and preparedness among Yokota Air Base members and the wider community.”

    The 374th AW’s annual motorcycle riding preseason safety course training was integrated into the festival. This training is a mandatory requirement for members who own a motorcycle and educates members to negate risks while riding.

    The Yokota Fire Department, Tokyo Fire Department and Tokyo Metropolitan Police brought demonstrations to include a virtual reality truck, earthquake simulator, smoke house, seat belt demonstration and fire truck display for event attendees. Live traffic accident demonstrations were also held to illustrate the importance of abiding by Japan’s laws while commuting.

    “By engaging the community in interactive learning experiences, we aim to foster a shared sense of responsibility towards maintaining safety,” said Reeves. “Safety Fest also aims to build enthusiasm within our community to comprehensively infuse safety into daily routines.

    Safety Fest 2024 emphasized the 374th AW’s commitment to being good neighbors in the Japanese community, foster mutual understanding and deepen the long-lasting friendship between the U.S. and Japan.

