Oregon Guard "Purples Up" to Honor Military Kids

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon National Guard employees from multiple departments gather around Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon National Guard employees from multiple departments gather around Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, for a group photo at the Maj. Gen. George White Headquarters building in Salem, Ore. on April 11, 2024 to honor Purple Up Day and show support for military youth. All participants donned purple clothing for the occasion. (U.S. Army National Gurard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - A sea of purple flooded the lobby of the Oregon National Guard Headquarters on Thursday morning, April 11, as employees posed for a group photo, broad smiles stretching across their faces. They had all answered the call to "purple up" and honor the service and resilience of military youth.



The Oregon National Guard celebrated Purple Up Day across the state, recognizing kids with parents in the military. Purple is "our way on a national level to really just tell the kids that we appreciate their service too because they serve as well as we do," said Lorene Moore, the state's Lead for Child and Youth Programs.



The purple hue represents a blending of colors from all the military branches - Air Force blue, Army green, Marine red, Navy blue, and Coast Guard blue. By wearing purple, Oregonians showed collective support for military kids facing unique challenges.



The Oregon Guard extended the celebration beyond just one day. "Here in Oregon, we celebrate Purple every Thursday," Moore said. "We wear purple every Thursday, just to show our support for military youth."



The Guard's efforts rallied citywide proclamations. "We went to some of our city governments, and they issued proclamations in their cities, proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child," Moore said. As an example, the entire city council in Hermiston suited up in purple attire for an official photo.



"It's kind of our way of just making sure that kids feel supported and connected," Moore said, sending a united message to military families that their sacrifices are seen and valued.