Oregon Guard "Purples Up" to Honor Military Kids

SALEM, Ore. - A sea of purple flooded the lobby of the Oregon National Guard Headquarters on Thursday morning, April 11, as employees posed for a group photo, broad smiles stretching across their faces. They had all answered the call to "purple up" and honor the service and resilience of military youth.
The Oregon National Guard celebrated Purple Up Day across the state, recognizing kids with parents in the military. Purple is "our way on a national level to really just tell the kids that we appreciate their service too because they serve as well as we do," said Lorene Moore, the state's Lead for Child and Youth Programs.
The purple hue represents a blending of colors from all the military branches - Air Force blue, Army green, Marine red, Navy blue, and Coast Guard blue. By wearing purple, Oregonians showed collective support for military kids facing unique challenges.
The Oregon Guard extended the celebration beyond just one day. "Here in Oregon, we celebrate Purple every Thursday," Moore said. "We wear purple every Thursday, just to show our support for military youth."
The Guard's efforts rallied citywide proclamations. "We went to some of our city governments, and they issued proclamations in their cities, proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child," Moore said. As an example, the entire city council in Hermiston suited up in purple attire for an official photo.
"It's kind of our way of just making sure that kids feel supported and connected," Moore said, sending a united message to military families that their sacrifices are seen and valued.
