    Oregon Guard "Purples Up" to Honor Military Kids

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard employees from multiple departments gather around Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, for a group photo at the Maj. Gen. George White Headquarters building in Salem, Ore. on April 11, 2024 to honor Purple Up Day and show support for military youth. All participants donned purple clothing for the occasion.

    (U.S. Army National Gurard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

