Detrick Army Emergency Relief Campaign in Full Swing

Units across Fort Detrick kicked off the Army Emergency Relief Campaign on March 1. The campaign, which runs through May 15, provides financial relief to U.S. Army Soldiers, family members, and retirees. In 2023, more than 30,000 Soldiers and retired Soldiers received 60 million dollars in AER assistance, and the campaign is one hundred percent funded through donations.

The most common areas of assistance include:

• Personal vehicle repairs,

• Housing costs,

• Emergency travel,

• Utilities,

• Food,

• Funeral expenses, and

• Leave under emergency conditions

AER exists to make sure that the Soldier next to you is focused on their mission, not on their financial problems. The campaign isn’t about how much you give; it’s about how many can give. Every service member who gives-up one five-dollar coffee each month can help secure the funds needed to support Soldiers today and tomorrow.

Here at Fort Detrick, Army Community Services in Building 1520 is the organizer of the campaign each year.

