25th ATKG opens new headquarters and operations facilities at Shaw

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing personnel and honorary commanders from the community pose for a photo in front of the 25th Attack Group's newly opened operations building after an immersion tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 9, 2024. The 25th ATKG invited 20th FW members and honorary commanders from the local community for an immersion tour of their recently built operations building to demonstrate their units mission readiness and commitment to Airman resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The U.S. Air Force 25th Attack Group hosted military leaders, congressional representatives and honorary commanders from the local community at an immersion tour and ribbon cutting ceremony for their newly constructed headquarters and operations building at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 9, 2024.



The increased space and upgraded facilities will provide 25th ATKG leaders, MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ aircrew and support personnel a new home to train, prepare and deliver support to four combatant commanders operating anywhere in the world directly from Shaw AFB.



“This [new] facility is state-of-the-art with a combined server room, briefing facility space, classrooms and space for our simulators,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing commander. “These facilities will improve the lives of our Airmen and the support that we will provide to combatant commanders around the world. They are nothing short of revolutionary for the men and women who fly MQ-9s here at Shaw.”



The new buildings consolidate 25th ATKG headquarters and operations with the readiness resources and medical facilities needed to meet Air Force Force Generation deployment requirements, ensuring Airmen have ready access to leadership, mission operations and training resources to streamline operations with combatant commands and better meet National Defense Strategy threats.



“This [new building] is like our new home; a permanent facility for us to organize, train and equip our current and next MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators,” said Maj. Chelsie Ciaravino, 25th Attack Group commander’s action group chief. “We have the [25th ATKG] headquarters right across from the operations building, ensuring our leaders and personnel are readily accessible. We’ll be housing medical support within the facility, as well as chaplain and mental health support, ensuring our Airmen have what they need and while meeting AFFORGEN requirements.”



The new buildings will provide the 25th ATKG with an additional 100,800 square feet of facilities to include quality-of-life and infrastructure enhancements to better serve Airmen assigned to Shaw and deliver the MQ-9 ‘Reapers’ unique mission capabilities to combatant commands anytime, anywhere.