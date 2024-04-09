Command unveils new Mentorship Program designed to develop future leaders

Photo By Rob Wieland | Ms. Kristina O’Brien (left), SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Joe...... read more read more Photo By Rob Wieland | Ms. Kristina O’Brien (left), SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Joe Hitchcock (right), G1 Strategy and Data Analytics Division Chief (Interim), discuss the implementation of the new Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Mentorship Program April 10, 2024. The program focuses on growing skills, improving ideas, and advancing careers of the command’s workforce. (Photo by Rob Wieland, SDDC/PCA) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Illinois – Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command leadership announced the implementation of a newly developed SDDC Mentorship Program focused on growing skills, improving ideas, and advancing careers of the command’s workforce.



“This is a hands-on mentor/mentee program,” said Kristina O’Brien, Deputy to the Commanding General, during the command’s recent Town Hall meeting.



The Mentoring Program creates an agreement between two people to share experiences and expertise to help with personal and professional growth.



“Our program focuses on developing and sustaining high performing employees and we see this as another opportunity to develop future leaders,” said O’Brien.



According to Brianna Schneider, a human resource specialist working on the program, the relationships between mentor and mentee are mutually beneficial and based on trust.



”By partnering mentors and mentees together,” said Schneider, “we capitalize on a multitude of skills, talents, and perspectives to enable us to accomplish our increasingly complex missions more effectively and efficiently.”



A mentor serves as an objective confidant and advisor with whom the mentee may discuss work-related and other concerns related to career development and planning.



The mentee’s role is primarily to learn from the experiences and professional attributes of the mentor.



“We are looking forward to kicking off the program in conjunction with the next performance plan season,” said O’Brien.



With its focus on people, the year-long program developed and managed by SDDC’s G-1 Personnel Directorate aligns with the command’s Strategic Human Capital Plan.