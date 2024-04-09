Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC Unveils Mentorship Program

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Rob Wieland 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Ms. Kristina O’Brien (left), SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Joe Hitchcock (right), G1 Strategy and Data Analytics Division Chief (Interim), discuss the implementation of the new Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Mentorship Program April 10, 2024. The program focuses on growing skills, improving ideas, and advancing careers of the command’s workforce. (Photo by Rob Wieland, SDDC/PCA)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command unveils new Mentorship Program designed to develop future leaders

