Ms. Kristina O’Brien (left), SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Joe Hitchcock (right), G1 Strategy and Data Analytics Division Chief (Interim), discuss the implementation of the new Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Mentorship Program April 10, 2024. The program focuses on growing skills, improving ideas, and advancing careers of the command’s workforce. (Photo by Rob Wieland, SDDC/PCA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 15:11 Photo ID: 8332836 VIRIN: 240410-A-SK513-1001 Resolution: 4403x3145 Size: 7.22 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SDDC Unveils Mentorship Program, by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.