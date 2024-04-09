Ms. Kristina O’Brien (left), SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, and Joe Hitchcock (right), G1 Strategy and Data Analytics Division Chief (Interim), discuss the implementation of the new Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Mentorship Program April 10, 2024. The program focuses on growing skills, improving ideas, and advancing careers of the command’s workforce. (Photo by Rob Wieland, SDDC/PCA)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8332836
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-SK513-1001
|Resolution:
|4403x3145
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SDDC Unveils Mentorship Program, by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command unveils new Mentorship Program designed to develop future leaders
