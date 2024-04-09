Military Sealift Command Kicks Off Operation Signature to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

Photo By Ryan Carter | Norfolk, Va. (April 10, 2024) - Johanna Crawford, supervisory associate council,...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Carter | Norfolk, Va. (April 10, 2024) - Johanna Crawford, supervisory associate council, Military Sealift Command (MSC), left, presents Steven C. Cade, Executive Director, MSC, right, with a 75th anniversary scroll to kick off the organization-wide signing of the document April 10, 2024. The scroll was designed to commemorate MSC's 75 years of maritime excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Executive Director Steven Cade kicked off Operation Signature April 10 at MSC Headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, by signing the first scroll to commemorate the command’s 75th Anniversary this year.



Operation Signature entails two scrolls (wooden dowels encircled by lined parchment paper) simultaneously circumventing the globe. One will start at MSC Atlantic and the other at MSC Pacific. They will be sent to MSC commands and ships around the world to be signed by MSC ashore staff members, civil service mariners and military members. The scrolls will be sent back to headquarters in October then signed by MSC Commander Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck and displayed in perpetuity.



This year marks the 75th Anniversary of Military Sealift Command. Established as Military Sea Transportation Service in 1949, MSC is the premier logistics and special mission provider for the Department of Defense.



“We are very excited to give MSC staff and civil service mariners around the world the opportunity to be part of history, to commemorate 75 years of maritime excellence,” said Jo Crawford, MSC Legal Office Supervisory Acquisition Attorney and Operation Signature Coordinator.



Crawford will map the course for the scrolls and help coordinate getting them from one command to the next. As the scrolls are sent around the world, members are encouraged to help document their journey by taking photos and videos to share with the command.



“We want to get the scrolls in as many hands as possible around the world over the next few months. It will be a logistical task that will require coordination and cooperation throughout the fleet,” said Crawford. “It’s going to be fun seeing all the photos of our team members signing the scrolls throughout their treks.”



If you are interested in being a part of history and getting your signature on MSC’s 75th Anniversary Scrolls, you can contact Jo Crawford by email at johanna.e.crawford.civ@us.navy.mil, or call (757) 443-0034.