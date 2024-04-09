DEVCOM CBC Employees Recognized as Visionaries by Northeastern Maryland Technology Council

Photo By Gabriella White | DEVCOM CBC Biologist Priscilla Lee, Research Biologist Dylan Fudge and Branch Chief of...... read more read more Photo By Gabriella White | DEVCOM CBC Biologist Priscilla Lee, Research Biologist Dylan Fudge and Branch Chief of Rapid Technology and Inspection, Rick Moore received NMTC Visionary Award during the Visionary Awards Gala on February 29, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriella White) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – Three members of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM CBC) workforce were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council’s (NMTC) Visionary Awards.



CBC Biologist Priscilla Lee, Research Biologist Dylan Fudge and Branch Chief of Rapid Technology and Inspection Rick Moore attended the council’s Visionary Awards gala at the Water’s Edge Event Center to be recognized for this honor. The NMTC Visionary Awards, held on February 29, celebrate neighbors, colleagues, family, and friends for volunteer efforts that contribute to building the workforce and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education while advancing technology and innovation for children and protecting national security.



Over the past 13 years, 180 professionals have received the Visionary Award which is comprised of five award categories. Recipients are recognized for being visionaries, leaders, innovators, mentors, and rising stars.



Lee was awarded the Rising Star Award which recognizes individuals who demonstrate the potential to be excellent, long-term contributors to building the STEM workforce or advancing innovation and technology. “It has been great to be connected with the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council. Growing up in Harford County, I’ve benefitted from so many different opportunities in STEM outreach, and it was great to celebrate these types of efforts,” said Lee.



Fudge, who also serves as mentor and doctoral advisor to Lee, received the Mentor Award which is for individuals who consistently go above and beyond in volunteering their knowledge, experiences, and wisdom to inspire students, teachers, and emerging technology businesses.



Moore received the Leader Award recognizing individuals who contribute to the STEM workforce while inspiring others to accomplish shared goals.



NMTC Executive Director Michael Geppi said the awards provide the Council with the opportunity to recognize local excellence. “Very often these professionals don’t get the recognition they deserve,” he said. “This is an opportunity to shed light on the work they are doing.”



The NMTC connects member companies, organizations and individuals to their peers and influential decision-makers through networking, workshops, technology, and other events. “We serve as a link between the technology community and the business community, and we really focus on STEM education,” said Geppi.



Fudge said the Center’s involvement with the Council helps open doors for CBC employees. “The NMTC and The Visionary Awards serve as a platform that progresses our Center and it exposes our colleagues to what others are doing in the community and at CBC,” he said. “It opens them up to the possibilities to serve, mentor, enhance their own career and the careers of those around them.”

