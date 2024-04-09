DEVCOM CBC Biologist Priscilla Lee, Research Biologist Dylan Fudge and Branch Chief of Rapid Technology and Inspection, Rick Moore received NMTC Visionary Award during the Visionary Awards Gala on February 29, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriella White)
|02.29.2024
|04.10.2024 13:27
|8332464
|240229-O-PS778-6611
|4908x3272
|2.3 MB
|MD, US
|1
|0
This work, DEVCOM CBC Employees Recognized as Visionaries by Northeastern Maryland Technology Council, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DEVCOM CBC Employees Recognized as Visionaries by Northeastern Maryland Technology Council
