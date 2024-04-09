Army & Air Force Exchange Service Makes Healthy Eating Simple for Military Communities

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange makes it easy for shoppers to find healthy dining choices, with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange makes it easy for shoppers to find healthy dining choices, with better-for-you options available throughout restaurants, Expresses and unattended retail units. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes it convenient for military communities to find healthy dining choices.



As part of the BE FIT 360 program, the Exchange offers better-for-you meals, snacks and beverages at restaurants, Expresses and unattended retail units. The Exchange operates more than 1,500 restaurants, 350 Express convenience stores, 430 unattended retail units and 21,000 vending machines at installations worldwide, making it easy for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians to fuel up.



At Express stores, the Exchange carries more than 450 BE FIT-approved items—entrees with fewer than 500 calories and snacks with fewer than 200—including fresh fruit, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, trail mix and nuts, tuna, energy bars, grass-fed meat snacks, veggie chips, frozen entrees, bottled water and more.



“Having quick and convenient access to better-for-you meals and snacks is vital for the readiness and resilience of the total force,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to support the health, wellness and nutrition of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with ever-expanding BE FIT options.”



Exchange restaurants feature multiple better-for-you options. Shoppers can find items with 300 or fewer calories from Charley’s Philly Steaks with items including grilled chicken, steak and garden salads. Taco Bell offers vegetarian, high protein and lower calorie options with almost any item available for order “fresco style” which replaces ingredients typically higher in calories and fat with freshly prepared pico de gallo. Starbucks features two lunch and 11 hot breakfast items with fewer than 500 calories, while other better-for-you options include oatmeal, fruit, yogurt, and nuts.



Subway offers more than a dozen sandwiches with 350 calories while the Arby’s menu includes more than 10 items with 500 calories or fewer. At Panda Express, 12 entrees have 300 calories or fewer while “Wok Smart” options include string bean chicken breast, kung pao chicken and broccoli beef. Qdoba Mexican Eats entrees can be made with fresh vegetables and grilled chicken, and diners can customize their meals to accommodate low-carb, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-friendly, high-protein and low-calorie preferences.



Making healthy choices is also easy on shoppers’ wallets, with participating Exchange restaurants offering $2 off salads every Wednesday.



For shoppers who may not be near Exchange restaurants or Expresses on their installation, unattended retail units are convenient options. These fully automated self-service convenience stores offer fresh salads, sandwiches, fruits and vegetables to support diners on the go. The Exchange’s commitment to providing nutritious options extends to vending machines with items like baked chips, dried fruit, trail mix and other snacks. Both URUs and vending machines provide options that meet the National Automatic Merchandising Association Fit Pick requirements, reserved for products that contain no more than 35% of calories from fat, 10% of total calories from saturated fat and 35% of total weight from sugar.



Shoppers can learn more at the Exchange’s BE FIT hub page at ShopMyExchange.com/BeFit.



