30 SFS unveils new K-9 facility; celebrates service of K-9 defender

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, middle left, Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, middle, and 30th Security Forces Squadron members cut the ceremonial ribbon for a newly renovated obstacle course during a K9 kennel ribbon cutting ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force, Calif., April 8, 2024. The $2.7 million facility upgrade included a new K9 obstacle course and yard overhaul, including updated turf, a reenforced perimeter fence, and new lighting for the pavilion.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – 30th Security Forces Squadron personnel unveiled a newly upgraded K-9 obstacle course and training yard during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Vandenberg SFB, April 8, 2024.

The $2.7 million facility upgrade includes a new K-9 obstacle course and yard overhaul, which includes turf instead of grass, a new perimeter fence and yard cover. The cover protects the K-9 yard from sun and rain damage to both the grounds and the course increasing workplace safety for both handlers and Military Working Dog’s.

“Our investments in infrastructure throughout the base are part of our evolution from a launch range to a modern spaceport,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “These improvements prioritize readiness and well-being of our military working dogs and handlers, increasing base security and ultimately strengthening our national security."

Prior the ribbon-cutting ceremony, 30th SFS personnel bid farewell to one of SLD 30s defenders, Military Working Dog Bberik, at his retirement ceremony.

Bberik, a black Belgian Malinois, has served seven years in the United States Air Force, stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base since June 21, 2018, as a Patrol Explosive Detector Dog.

The retirement ceremony honored Bberik’s contributions to base security and national defense, defending more than 118,000 acres and 46 miles of coastline at Vandenberg SFB.

“Bberik has been a valuable team member,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Temple, 30th Security Forces commander, as he presented Bberik with the Military Working Dog Certificate of Meritorious Service and a ceremonial collar to symbolize his transition from military service to retirement. “He has left a lifelong impression on the people lucky enough to have worked alongside him.”

During his service to the U.S. Air Force, Bberik served with five handlers, accumulated 791 explosive detection search hours, conducted 1,750 vehicle inspections and executed 1,674 building searches. His efforts contributed to the protection of Vandenberg’s military and civilian personnel, and $8.4 billion in Department of Defense and commercial space launch assets. Additionally, he supported nine United States Secret Service missions protecting the president and vice president of the United States, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and foreign dignitaries.

As Bberik begins his retirement, 30th SFS personnel anticipates receiving a replacement dog within a year to serve in explosive and/or narcotic detection roles.

“Theres nothing like the bond you have working with a dog,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Knierim, one of Bberik’s previous handlers who adopted him upon retirement. “I’m beyond excited to take him home.”