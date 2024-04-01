Take A Ride - Patient Shuttle Service Option for NHB to Madigan

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Patient Shuttle service between Naval Hospital Bremerton and Madigan Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Patient Shuttle service between Naval Hospital Bremerton and Madigan Army Medical Center provides a timely resource to navigate the commute between military treatment facilities. Patients can park their own vehicle or get a ride to NHB or Madigan and then arrive/depart from one locale to the other. The pickup and drop-off times from NHB Urgent Care entrance are at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and from Madigan Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The shuttle runs Monday thru Friday (except federal holidays). Each ride is anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour long (official graphic display by MC2 Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

When Logistics Specialist Seaman Nicoli Legaspigallego learned he had upcoming medical appointments scheduled at Madigan Army Medical Center, he thought he would have to arrange with his department to get there and back.



Not at all.



He took the complimentary Patient Shuttle service between Naval Hospital Bremerton and Madigan Army Medical Center for his appointments.



Legaspigallego was assigned to NHB’s Material Management and had a number of specialty appointments scheduled at Madigan. Taking the Patient Shuttle provided a timely resource for him as well as others to navigate the commute between military treatment facilities.



"I think it's a good deal for all the people in need of transportation like myself to go down there, especially people that don't have their own vehicle. Definitely a good deal," said Legaspigallego.



The convenient service offers all eligible patients – active duty, retirees and family members - with a specialty care referral an option for transportation between the two military treatment facilities at no cost.



Patients can park their own vehicle or get a ride to NHB or Madigan and then arrive/depart from one locale to the other.



The pickup and drop-off times from NHB Urgent Care entrance are at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and from Madigan Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



The shuttle runs Monday thru Friday (except federal holidays). Each ride is anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour long.



According to Mr. Jose Fonseca, Puget Sound Military Health System Healthcare Operations heath system specialist, the primary objectives of the program are three fold; to improve patient access and satisfaction; increase utilization and reduce the need to send patients out into the network when they can get the care at Madigan or NHB.



“There was a decrease in shuttle ridership for the month of March, 97 riders compared to 110 in February. Monthly average over the last 12 months increased to 95 compared to 91 in February,” explained Fonseca.

Data for the last year shows that most usage occurred in August with 138 and the least amount last April with just 62 riders. The overwhelming majority of riders are retirees.



The patient shuttle service, operated by Madigan Army Medical Center Logistics, is a 16-passenger, two-wheelchair, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant van.



“Madigan Logistics continues to provide outstanding service to our beneficiaries,” Fonseca remarked.



Reservations are not needed – at this time- for the shuttle. Patients are requested to be at the designated stop prior to the scheduled departure time. Active duty servicemembers will have priority, and all others will be transported on a space-available basis. The primary mission of the shuttle is to transport patients for medical care that have scheduled appointments. If space is available once all patients are embarked, escorts/guests may also ride. If an eligible beneficiary has a family member who is an in-patient at Madigan, they may take the shuttle if there is available space.



"I had surgery earlier this year and I'm just going for a re-check. I think it's a great idea! I wish they had this a year ago but I'm happy with it, very happy,” shared Dona Roddey, who welcomed the service.



Washington State law dictates children less than eight years of age must be secured in some form of child safety system unless the child is 4 feet 9 inches or taller. Child seats are not available on the shuttle. If a child is to be transported, the parent/guardian must provide a child restraint seat. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.



Additionally, eligible beneficiaries who are pregnant and receiving Obstetrics and Gynecology care at Madigan and NHB may use the patient shuttle up to the 36 weeks gestation period. However, emergency medical services are not available on the shuttle and a care provider should be consulted for recommendation on any type of travel.



Shuttle services will be curtailed for the upcoming federal holidays of Memorial Day, May, 24, Independence Day, July 4-5, and Labor Day, August 30, 2024.