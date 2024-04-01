Take A Ride - Patient Shuttle Service Option for NHB to Madigan

Patient Shuttle service between Naval Hospital Bremerton and Madigan Army Medical Center provides a timely resource to navigate the commute between military treatment facilities. Patients can park their own vehicle or get a ride to NHB or Madigan and then arrive/depart from one locale to the other. The pickup and drop-off times from NHB Urgent Care entrance are at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and from Madigan Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The shuttle runs Monday thru Friday (except federal holidays). Each ride is anywhere from 45 minutes to one hour long (official graphic display by MC2 Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

