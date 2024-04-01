Washington Counterdrug members take part in intervention training to assist communities

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. Jaime Salgado, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program member briefs the...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. Jaime Salgado, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program member briefs the group during the substance abuse prevention skills training at the Washington National Guard Counterdrug classroom on Camp Murray, Wash. March 28, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

The Washington National Guard Counterdrug program hosted a three-day evidence-based intervention application training course at Camp Murray, Wash. focused on assisting communities with reducing substance misuse.



Hosted by the Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program’s Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center (WRCTC), the course was held in partnership with the Florida National Guard’s Counterdrug Program Drug Demand Reduction Outreach (DDRO) instructors to train others on the intervention application course.



“We brought in some incredible instructors from the Florida National Guard program to help with building our program up,” said 1st Lt. James Hanrahan, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program. “The course is a training of trainers for substance abuse prevention skills training or the strategic prevention framework (SPF) application for prevention success training (SAPST) to assist law enforcement officers and community based organizations in efforts to prevent substance misuse.”



SAPST introduces the fundamentals of substance misuse prevention, based on current knowledge and practice in the field. This training is designed to prepare practitioners to reduce the likelihood of substance misuse and promote well-being among individuals and within families, workplaces, schools, and communities. Maj. Michael Coy and Capt. Gabrielle Magnanti from the Florida National Guard traveled to Washington to teach the course.



“We have been utilizing the skills and tools taught in the course with our DDRO program and have seen success in our state,” said Coy.



Five WRCTC instructors, three prevention specialists from Oregon, one prevention specialist from the Washington Department of Health and a public health analyst from Northwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program attended the training. The group will be able to take the skills they learned in the class and train others before going out to the communities.



“This is a nationally recognized course from the Prevention Technology Transfer Center under direction from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration,” said Hanrahan. “We will be providing this course from WRCTC after receiving this training.”