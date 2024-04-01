Exchange Diners Can Add Some Green to Their Diets and Wallets with Salad Wednesdays

Photo By Zachary Wright | Exchange shoppers can save on entrée salads at any participating Exchange restaurant...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | Exchange shoppers can save on entrée salads at any participating Exchange restaurant every Wednesdays as part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 commitment to expanding better-for-you dining options for the military community. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Fu see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can add some greens to their diets while saving some green in their wallets with Salad Wednesdays.



Diners save $2 off any entrée salad priced $4 or more at any participating Exchange restaurants. MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can save even more with an additional 10% discount off purchases. Anyone can dine at an Exchange restaurant, so civilians and visitors can get in on the greens too.



“As part of the Exchange’s commitment to service members, we are dedicated to offering healthier, better-for-you meals in all Exchange restaurants,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.



Salad Wednesdays is a military-exclusive deal supporting the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative to empower shoppers to make healthy choices.



Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit for fitness, nutrition and better-for-you options, including recipes. For more information on MILITARY STAR, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



