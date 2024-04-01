Meet Your New JFK Ombudsman

For almost 54 years, Navy ombudsmen have been providing support and service to Navy families across the globe. Mission success is only achieved through a unified team and that team includes the Navy family. The ombudsman serves as the bridge between the command, its Sailors, and their families.



Mrs. Sara Norman recently joined Mrs. Kiki Drahos as one of the command ombudsmen for Team JFK. Our two command ombudsmen serve as a vital resource for the command and our families.



“I think ombudsmen are important because when you and your family get to a new command no matter where it is, you want to do the best you can for you and your family,” said Norman. “We are here to assist you by providing resources to so many things. This can range from classes held by FFSC [Fleet and Family Support Center], childcare resources, and housing resources.”



The ombudsman is a volunteer, appointed by the commanding officer, to serve as an information link between command leadership and Navy families. Ombudsmen are trained to disseminate information both up and down the chain of command, including official Department of the Navy and command information, command climate issues, local quality of life (QOL) improvement opportunities, and “good deals” around the community.



“I became an ombudsman because I love to help others and I want to give back to our military and their families by supporting them and helping them,” said Norman. “We are your resource liaison and will do what we can to make sure you get whatever resource you need.”



Ombudsmen also provide resource referrals when needed. They are instrumental in resolving family issues before the issues require extensive command attention. Their efforts allow Sailors and commands to focus on mission readiness while knowing their loved ones have the support they need.



In 1970, Admiral E.R. Zumwalt, Jr., then Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), created the Navy Family Ombudsman Program to improve communication between commands and the families of Sailors who served in them.



There is a JFK Command Ombudsman page where useful information will be posted for Sailors’ families. The ombudsman team can be reached on the ombudsman phone at 757-334-1807 or by email at cvn79jfkombudsman@gmail.com. Need more information? Visit www.facebook.com/CVN79ombudsman.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:54 Story ID: 468121 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Your New JFK Ombudsman, by PO1 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.