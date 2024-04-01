BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Victim Advocate Staff Sgt. Victoria

Rosone is leading the call to action during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.Various events are scheduled throughout the month at the hospital, and all are welcome toattend and show support.



The SAAPM theme is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” This themeemphasizes unity in the fight against sexual assault, the promotion of respect andempowerment for all, and the role of the Army Team members in creating healthy climateswhile reinforcing their responsibility to act to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.



The topic of sexual assault or harassment is complex to approach, either as a leader or as a peer.



“As leaders, we are responsible for establishing a proper climate and setting the example forjunior soldiers. Saying something, even if the situation seems borderline, is critical. Looking outfor your peers and keeping each other in line is important,” Rosone says. “If you presentyourself as a leader or a friend, be open to having all sorts of conversation.”



According to the latest Department of Defense report on sexual assaults in the military, 8,942reports were received in fiscal year 2022 and 5,941 were Unrestricted Reports, with theremaining 3,001 being Restricted Reports.



According to a memo authored by Mr. Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr., Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, “During this fiscal year, the Department took action to advance several historic reforms, which when fully implemented, will fundamentally change how sexual

assault is addressed in the military.”



Significant changes were made to ready the Offices of Special Trial Counsel to restore theService members’ faith that military justice decisions are fair, impartial, and based onevidence.



Additionally, the Department established guidance and infrastructure for a dedicated,integrated, and competent prevention workforce to advise commanders in the development of strategies to reduce sexual harassment and sexual assault before they occur.



There can be many myths or misconceptions associated with what a typical sexual assaultlooks like.



“Many people still think that most offenders are some devious person hiding in the busheswaiting to attack you. Most often, it’s someone you know. Also, there is a misconception about how a victim should act or look after an assault. Everyone responds differently,” said Rosone.



Notable events occurring this month in the BACH footprint in support of SAAPM include:



• The Clothesline Project, April 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the hospital’s Nutrition Care Classroom. The Clothesline Project is an opportunity for victims or family members of sexual assault to design a t-shirt that will be displayed on a clothesline.



• Every Tuesday, wear teal in support of victims of sexual assault and support of the Army’s SHARP program.



• Denim Day, April 24. Soldiers and staff at BACH are encouraged to wear denim jeans, if appropriate for the section or activities of the day. This day is in response to a 1992 court case from Italy where the perpetrator was let go because the victim’s jeans were deemed too tight to get off without her doing it herself.



BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston and Command Sgt. Major Gary Petty share encouraging

words during the SAAPM opening ceremony.

“For the Army and the military as a whole, to place a focus on the issue of sexual assault and

harassment shows that our senior leaders are taking the issue seriously,” said Petty.



“We must have an environment where we care for each other and can have these types of

hard conversations. We are all united in the care for the best patients in the world, and each

other,” said Preston.



Rosone and the BACH SHARP team are always available to answer questions and provide support in times of need. “Never be afraid to ask questions. There are people that want to support you and hear you speak your truth,” Rosone said.



If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment or assault, the following resources are available:



Everyone is encouraged to reach out for assistance who are in need. To contact one of BACHVictim Advocates or Sexual Assault Response Coordinators call 270-985-8141 or 270-985-8593. The Fort Campbell 24/7 hotline is 270-498-4319 and the DoD Safe hotline is 877-995-5247.



BACH’s emergency center offers 24/7 support for victims of sexual assault.



U.S. Army story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:36 Story ID: 468102 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.