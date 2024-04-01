The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital command team gathered for a cake cutting ceremony April 4, to mark the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8328871
|VIRIN:
|240404-D-DQ133-2001
|Resolution:
|2310x1540
|Size:
|632.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT