    BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital command team gathered for a cake cutting ceremony April 4, to mark the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BACH Focuses on Promoting Change Through Unity

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

