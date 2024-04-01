374th CS reveals new tower

The 374th Communications Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 2, in celebration of the recent activation of the new land mobile radio tower.



At the end of 2021, the 374th CS, alongside the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron, determined maintenance and sustainment of the old tower was no longer viable and began planning for a new tower.



“The old tower required an airfield waiver to be operational due to its proximity to the airfield and its protruding height, potentially impacting air operations,” said Lt. Col. Steven Lee, 374th CS commander, on the inner workings of the project. “From this complex problem, there were numerous options for consideration.”



The project planning and construction of the tower took just under two years to complete. The intention of the project was to build a shorter tower further away from the runway while maintaining the same capabilities as the old tower. With the completion of the new tower, the 374th CS will be able to move forward with the demolition of the old one.



“The tangible display of effort that you see behind me is the result of the hard work and determination of the Cyber-Zilla Airmen of the 374th Communications Squadron,” said Lee.





The 374th CS is responsible for ensuring information superiority for U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force, the 374th Airlift Wing and deployed forces throughout the western pacific region. It also provides information management, postal, multimedia services; and sustains voice, date and long-haul communications for mainland Japan.

