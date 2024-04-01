Free Advance Screening of ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Coming to Exchange Reel Time Theaters

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are offering a free advance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are offering a free advance screening of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on April 13 at Reel Time Theaters worldwide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate are offering a free advance screening of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on April 13 at Reel Time Theaters worldwide.



This free screening marks the Exchange’s 400th free advance distributor appreciation screening of a major film and sixth in 2024. The special showings come nearly a week ahead of the movie’s theatrical April 19 theatrical release date.



Visit your local Exchange’s Facebook page or the Reel Time Movie Guide for more details and showtimes.



Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during World War II by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.



Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Henry Cavill, Eliza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding

Screenplay by: Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel and Guy Ritchie

Based on: “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” by Damien Lewis

Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer, p.g.a., Guy Ritchie, p.g.a., Chad Oman, p.g.a., Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg



Social-media-friendly version: “It's time to kick some Axis.” Come enjoy a free advance screening of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” at your Reel Time Theater on April 13. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Fn



– 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange