Community Honors High School Seniors Joining Army

BATON ROUGE, La. –— The U.S. Army honors 10 high school seniors at Our Community Salutes of Baton Rouge (OCS) at its 11th annual Recognition Ceremony at the American Legion Hall, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.



OCS is a national non-profit organization that helps communities recognize, honor, and support high school seniors who enlist in the U.S. military after graduation.



Army Recruiting has a significant presence in the local area with five recruiting stations across the Baton Rouge and Hammond area.



“We are excited to see our Future Soldiers acknowledged for their noble call to service,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, said. “The call to service is not an easy choice to make, but choosing to serve has major reward and sacrifice.”



Below are the names of Future Soldiers, and their high schools, honored at the ceremony.



Paris Johnson- Istrouma High School; Emeri Perkins-Plaquemine Senior High School; Adrian Stribling-St. Amant High School; Malaya Mitchell-Lutcher High School; Chloe Smith-French Settlement High School; Brelajia Johnson-Istrouma High School; Beyonce Garcia -Belaire High School; Kameron Jones -Hammond High Magnet School; Aleigha Turner -Jewell Summer High School; Orion Rood - East Ascension High School



Distinguished guest, Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson, Commanding General, 377th Theater Sustainment Command is the keynote speaker for the evening’s event.



For more information or to coordinate an interview contact our office or Capt. Terron Riggins, terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at (678)-524-1455.

-30-