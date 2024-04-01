Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article – MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson

Photo By Emma Loscalzo | MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, Air Combat Command, is a recipient of the 2023 Lance P. Sijan...... read more read more Photo By Emma Loscalzo | MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, Air Combat Command, is a recipient of the 2023 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. Currently serving as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Superintendent for the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Johnson has been an exemplary leader throughout his career which earned him this prestigious recognition. see less | View Image Page

MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, Air Combat Command, is a recipient of the 2023 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award.



Currently serving as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Superintendent for the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Johnson has been an exemplary leader throughout his career which earned him this prestigious recognition.



Thomas said, “Receiving the Lance P. Sijan Award means the world to me, my family, and my team. The opportunities my team has at Nellis AFB and the drive the flight has shown to conquer every mission that comes their way, is what has brought our entire team to the next level of excellence, cooperation, and achievement. Representing the legacy of Captain Sijan is a privilege, but something every Airman should know and model.”



The Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award is one of the Air Force’s most prestigious awards, recognizing Airmen who embody the highest qualities of leadership in their job performance and personal conduct. Most of all, recipients carry on the legacy of its namesake, Capt. Lance P. Sijan. Sijan was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his courage and bravery in evading capture and during captivity in Vietnam as a prisoner of war. He is the first U.Ss Air Force Academy graduate to receive the award.



As a leader, Thomas strives to be present and walk away from each day with something he can improve on himself or a lesson that he can relay to his team. Thomas shared that the Air Force has taught him to never stop learning, adapting, and challenging the issues you face as a leader.



He credits his family as his inspiration to be his best every day. About his wife, Johnson said, “I learn and balance everything in my life with her…. she provides the most unfiltered feedback on where I can be better and provides the direction to be the best me, she is the linchpin to my success.” Johnson went on to recognize the challenges that military children endure, and shared that his children Rollin and Riley, constantly remind him what it means to be resilient, and their futures are the reason he serves his country.



Johnson is recognized along with three other Airmen, one of whom is fellow Civil Engineer Maj. Kristin A. Ober. Congratulations to MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, and all other Airmen recognized for this esteemed award.