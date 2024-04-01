Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article – MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Emma Loscalzo 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, Air Combat Command, is a recipient of the 2023 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. Currently serving as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Superintendent for the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Johnson has been an exemplary leader throughout his career which earned him this prestigious recognition.

