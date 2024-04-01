Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article – MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson

MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson, Air Combat Command, is a recipient of the 2023 Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. Currently serving as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight Superintendent for the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Johnson has been an exemplary leader throughout his career which earned him this prestigious recognition.

