US Army SHARP victim advocate named first 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – A U.S. Army victim advocate for the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program Office was named the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Year.



Keioka J. “Kaye” Norfleet, the victim advocate for the 48th Chemical Brigade, was one of two Army civilians selected as the first ever 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year.



Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th CBRNE Command Surgeon Cell, was also selected as the Civilian of the Year.



The Fort Cavazos, Texas-headquartered 48th Chemical Brigade commands four battalions and 15 companies with units stationed on nine installations in eight states.



Units from the 48th Chemical Brigade support military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



The 48th Chemical Brigade is part of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE headquarters.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Originally from Oakland, California, by way of Kansas City, Missouri, Norfleet served in the U.S. Army for 22 years before retiring from Fort Cavazos, Texas.



Norfleet retired as a sergeant first class healthcare specialist after serving as the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the 1st Medical Brigade.



She earned her master’s degree from in health administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.



Norfleet has served as an Army civilian for three years.



In her role as the victim advocate, Norfleet is responsible for providing comprehensive advocacy services to victims of sexual assault and harassment. She conducts client assessment, safety risk evaluation, non-clinical crisis intervention and referral to the appropriate agencies.



Through her service, Norfleet directly contributes to the readiness of the U.S. Army's only operational Chemical Brigade.



“In training, we often discuss the continuum of harm and how a sexual harassment or assault detracts from readiness. Part of my job is to ensure the members of the 48th know how to intervene and be active bystanders to prevent sexual assault and harassment,” said Norfleet. “One Soldier taken out of the fight is one too many.”



The highlight of her Army civilian service has been Sexual Assault Prevention Month in 2022.



“We had an ‘amazing race’ type of run, and the Soldiers were excited to participate,” said Norfleet. “I really enjoyed seeing the event come together. It was my first year in this position.”



Norfleet said she enjoys serving as a U.S. Army civilian “to serve those who serve.”



“My plan is to be a part of the SHARP program for as long as I’m able,” said Norfleet. “I really enjoy training with the Soldiers. What has served me well thus far is the ability to relate to them and a little humility goes a long way.”