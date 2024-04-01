Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army SHARP victim advocate named first 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Keioka J. “Kaye” Norfleet, the victim advocate for the 48th Chemical Brigade, was one of two U.S. Army civilians selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Year. Through her service, Norfleet directly contributes to the readiness of the U.S. Army only operational Chemical Brigade. Courtesy photo.

